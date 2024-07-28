CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.09

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 74051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.78%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

