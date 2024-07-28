Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

