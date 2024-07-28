Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
