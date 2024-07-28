China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 163.9% in July

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,083,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 30th total of 8,745,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
China Tower Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
