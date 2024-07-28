China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 163.9% in July

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,083,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 30th total of 8,745,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

China Tower Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

