Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.60 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

