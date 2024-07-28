Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

