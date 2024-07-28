Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.9 %

CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,674.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.