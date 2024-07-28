Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 6,384,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,177,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

