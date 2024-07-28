Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $162.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

