CIBC Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $208.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $196.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.01. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

