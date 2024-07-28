Citigroup Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $171.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 58,390 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

