Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.
About Citizens
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.