Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

