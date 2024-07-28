Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

