CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $200.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.