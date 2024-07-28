Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,834.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,834 ($36.65) and last traded at GBX 2,834 ($36.65), with a volume of 1092130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,816 ($36.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.39) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,825 ($36.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,724.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,550.78. The firm has a market cap of £10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £610,397.20 ($789,442.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 499 shares of company stock worth $1,364,416 over the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

