Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cohu worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -626.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

