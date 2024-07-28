Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $231.52

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $231.52, but opened at $243.34. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $245.62, with a volume of 1,400,208 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $58,878,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

