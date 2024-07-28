Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Raised to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 11.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.