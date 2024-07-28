Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Up 7.5% After Strong Earnings

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 437,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,511,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Read Our Latest Report on COLB

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.