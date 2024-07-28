Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Commvault Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $127.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.