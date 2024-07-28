Comparing Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 13.11% 73.36% 15.25% Everest Group 18.69% 24.86% 6.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 3 4 1 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings for First Acceptance and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Everest Group has a consensus price target of $437.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $560.58 million 0.26 $73.91 million $2.07 1.88 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.14 $2.52 billion $67.29 5.69

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Group beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.