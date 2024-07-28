Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.70).
CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Performance
Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,361 ($30.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,026.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,206.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($25.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,369.24 ($30.64).
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.