Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.70).

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($28.14) per share, for a total transaction of £60,928 ($78,799.79). In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($28.14) per share, for a total transaction of £60,928 ($78,799.79). Also, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($29.97) per share, with a total value of £30,121 ($38,956.29). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,361 ($30.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,026.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,206.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($25.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,369.24 ($30.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

