Compass Point Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.