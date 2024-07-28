Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $67.43 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.