ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 22887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.
The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.
ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
