ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $955.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

