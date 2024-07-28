ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $143.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

