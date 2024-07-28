Contrasting Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Elutia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -164.45% N/A -112.77% Century Therapeutics -9,742.41% -59.74% -32.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elutia and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Elutia currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 452.00%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Elutia.

This table compares Elutia and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.75 million 3.71 -$37.66 million ($2.37) -1.59 Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 94.73 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -1.13

Elutia has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Elutia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elutia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elutia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Elutia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.