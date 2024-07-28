Contrasting Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maiden and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 0 5 4 0 2.44

Root has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential downside of 38.26%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -26.14% -7.79% -1.29% Root -17.61% -62.36% -8.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maiden and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Maiden and Root’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $97.77 million 2.16 -$38.57 million ($0.26) -8.12 Root $455.00 million 2.22 -$147.40 million ($7.77) -8.73

Maiden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maiden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Root beats Maiden on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance entities. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

