Contrasting Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -53.85% -62.60% -30.45% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senmiao Technology and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.37 -$3.67 million ($0.41) -2.17 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 202.75 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

