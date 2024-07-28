Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

