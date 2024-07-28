Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

