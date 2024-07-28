Cormark Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.81.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

