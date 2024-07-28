Cormark Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SILV)

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 49.21%.

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SILV opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $2,467,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.