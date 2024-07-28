Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $106.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00009401 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00040992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

