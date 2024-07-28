Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $10.33. Coursera shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 5,565,819 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Up 44.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

