Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

