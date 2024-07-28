Covenant (COVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,840.71

Covenant (COVN) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $74,840.71 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

