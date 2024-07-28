Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

