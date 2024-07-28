CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

BR opened at $212.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $213.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.