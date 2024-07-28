CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

