CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 784,590 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,492,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 668,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 620,528 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

