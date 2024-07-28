CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

