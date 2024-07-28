CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,104 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS NOBL opened at $100.55 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

