CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,543 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.30 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

