CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,193 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 291,079 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,461 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

