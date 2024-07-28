CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 223 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

