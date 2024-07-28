CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

