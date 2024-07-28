CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $23.76 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.