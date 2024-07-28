CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,553 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,664,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,094,000. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $92.44 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $110.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

