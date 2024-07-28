CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,487 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.